US Gold’s (USAU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get US Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on USAU

US Gold Trading Down 6.2%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Gold

Shares of USAU opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.32. US Gold has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in US Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of US Gold by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of US Gold by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 70,214 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.