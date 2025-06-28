Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given a $5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLNC. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,591.80. This trade represents a 62.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fluence Energy by 462.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

