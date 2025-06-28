Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Raised to $271.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $258.00 to $271.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $239.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.29. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $6,829,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,107,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.