J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 31 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

J2 Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 target price on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,054.52.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,736.21 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,698.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3,466.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $36.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. This represents a 76.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,940. This represents a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

