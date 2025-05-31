Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,000 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the April 30th total of 3,137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HMCTF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.25.
About Hainan Meilan International Airport
