Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,000 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the April 30th total of 3,137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HMCTF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

