Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 19,644.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,133,000 after buying an additional 2,251,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cintas by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $226.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.34.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.