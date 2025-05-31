International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1%

International Business Machines stock opened at $258.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.37 and its 200-day moving average is $239.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $163.53 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The company has a market cap of $240.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

