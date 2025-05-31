Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

