LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Makes New $601,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coerente Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 36,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.04.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $469.71 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $491.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.99. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

