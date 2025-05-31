Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.57. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

