iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after acquiring an additional 994,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after acquiring an additional 734,412 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.08.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.