LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys 651 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Target were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Target by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Target by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $122.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

TGT stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

