Meyer Handelman Co. Has $22.91 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Shares of ADP stock opened at $325.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.74 and a 200-day moving average of $301.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $231.27 and a one year high of $327.99.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.05%.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.64.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
