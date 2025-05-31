Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in NIKE by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in NIKE by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Williams Trading dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

NIKE Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $98.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

