First Community Trust NA Sells 90 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Community Trust NA trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of First Community Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.