Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.14, but opened at $51.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pure Storage shares last traded at $51.82, with a volume of 708,441 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $44,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,470.01. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,709,887.59. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,849 shares of company stock worth $5,531,346. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,443,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,448,000 after buying an additional 615,931 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after buying an additional 1,868,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,748,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,982,000 after buying an additional 1,366,458 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,921,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,751,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,162,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,677,000 after buying an additional 657,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.82, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

