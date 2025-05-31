Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

