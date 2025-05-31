New Hampshire Trust Buys 965 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

