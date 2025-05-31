Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Acquired by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 218.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,170.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

