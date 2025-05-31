Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Raised by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25,603.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117,518 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $271.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.41 and a one year high of $282.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

