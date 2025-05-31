Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 1,352 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,756 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up about 1.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.22 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.46.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,133.56. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,666 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $402,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,171,625.49. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,729 shares of company stock worth $4,107,664 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.