Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 488.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.