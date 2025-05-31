Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $131,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,051.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $106,923.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,790.36. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $328,840 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $63.00 price target on Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.