Pacifica Partners Inc. Boosts Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waycross Investment Management Co raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,651,000 after purchasing an additional 521,411 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.71 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.