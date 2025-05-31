Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 1.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.12. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

