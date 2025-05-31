Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,043,731 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

