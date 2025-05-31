BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

