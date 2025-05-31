Atlas Brown Inc. Has $449,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 10.8%

MTUM stock opened at $231.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $232.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.28. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

