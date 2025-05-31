Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,400 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the April 30th total of 995,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 257.9 days.
Scentre Group Price Performance
Shares of STGPF opened at $2.37 on Friday. Scentre Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.
About Scentre Group
