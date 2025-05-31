Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,400 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the April 30th total of 995,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 257.9 days.

Scentre Group Price Performance

Shares of STGPF opened at $2.37 on Friday. Scentre Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives.

