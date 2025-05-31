Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 8,580 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 350.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 6,717.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of GFL opened at $50.43 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.23%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

