Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Up 87.0% in May

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

PBHC opened at $15.27 on Friday. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBHC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.