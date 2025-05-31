TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 12,885,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 11,672,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. TomCo Energy had a negative net margin of 6,760.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

