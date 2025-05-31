iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the April 30th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IBTM stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.0753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,598,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 156,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 88,976 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,469,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

