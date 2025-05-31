Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.46 and last traded at $129.05, with a volume of 1025814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.65.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $1.1152 dividend. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $2,425,519,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 129.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,063,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,048,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,971 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 104.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,346,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,382,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

