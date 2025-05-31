California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other news, insider Stacy Kuperus acquired 1,087 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,982.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,496.70. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 3,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.54 per share, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,318,688.08. The trade was a 0.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of FTAI opened at $117.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.39. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,170.38 and a beta of 1.64.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 571.43%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

