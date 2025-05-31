Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Stock Price Up 17.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) were up 17.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 135,585,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 36,046,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Stock Up 10.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.11.

Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 0.05 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Technology Minerals Plc will post 0.0442708 earnings per share for the current year.

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

