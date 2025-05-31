QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Shares Up 22.2% – Time to Buy?

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 103,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 28,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of C$4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

