Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 3.6%

SFM stock opened at $173.47 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.15 and a 12 month high of $178.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.80, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,080.80. This represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $61,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,595.12. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,547 shares of company stock worth $22,307,280. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.