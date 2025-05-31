Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Music Group in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of UMGNF stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Universal Music Group has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

