Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Music Group in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on UMGNF
Universal Music Group Trading Up 0.6%
About Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Music Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.