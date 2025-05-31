Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 158.20 ($2.13), with a volume of 13132042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($2.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.15) to GBX 165 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.21.

Mitie Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 16th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Derek Mapp acquired 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £9,856.65 ($13,262.45). Insiders bought a total of 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,714 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

