Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Dbs Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.