Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.44.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCRX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences Price Performance
Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $31.64.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacira BioSciences
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.