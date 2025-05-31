Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 229,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

