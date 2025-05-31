Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Has $874,000 Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 187.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,518,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,375,000 after buying an additional 380,859 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,525.8% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,045,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,136 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,040,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,160,000 after acquiring an additional 182,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,017,000 after acquiring an additional 389,576 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,007,000 after purchasing an additional 870,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $99.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average is $101.28. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

