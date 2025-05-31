Rothschild Investment LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rothschild Investment LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,087,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

