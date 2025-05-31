Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 953,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,098,000 after acquiring an additional 185,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 225,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $248.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.97 and a 52 week high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

