New Hampshire Trust Has $746,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 22,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,349 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 25,460.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,981 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $212.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

