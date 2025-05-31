Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Stock Position Reduced by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

RWK stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $93.24 and a 12 month high of $127.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.47.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

