Atlas Brown Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,857 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,905.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.