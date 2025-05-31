New Hampshire Trust Sells 6,662 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of SCHV stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
