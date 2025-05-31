Presidio Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

